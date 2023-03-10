Wise County man facing multiple charges after police search home

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia man is facing a host of charges following a recent search of his home.

On Friday, March 3rd, Coeburn Police went to serve an outstanding warrant on assault and battery charges at a home in the Banner community of Wise County.

When officers arrived, the homeowner, Rodney Pickett, 49, of Coeburn, gave them permission to come inside. Once inside, police quickly realized they were seeing evidence of criminal activity inside the home and went to get another warrant, this time giving them the ability to search the home.

They served the second warrant earlier this week and took Pickett into custody on Tuesday.

In addition to the assault and battery charges, he faces multiple new charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth and mushrooms and unlawful possession of a machine gun for aggressive purposes.

He is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon until he is arraigned at a later date.

