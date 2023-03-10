Whitley County man sentenced to prison time in drug trafficking case

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man will spend three years behind bars for his role in a drug case.

On Wednesday, Christopher Hayes, 51, of Williamsburg, entered a guilty plea in Whitley Circuit Court to several charges, including meth trafficking.

The case stems from an ongoing investigation from May 2022 when Williamsburg Police officers served a search warrant at his home and found meth, drug paraphernalia, pills, marijuana and cash.

No word on where Hayes will serve his sentence.

