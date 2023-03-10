Shannon Blank hired as Buckhorn boys basketball coach

By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There’s a new man at the helm for the Buckhorn Wildcats.

Buckhorn School announced on social media Thursday that Shannon Blank has been named the new head boys basketball coach of the Wildcats.

Blank replaces Jacob McCoy who coached Buckhorn for two seasons. The Wildcats finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 11-17.

