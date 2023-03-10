A resolution calling for a comprehensive review of Kentucky’s high education received full Senate approval

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In the wake of the coal industry’s decline, Senate Joint Resolution 98 received full Senate approval Wednesday.

The vote for the resolution was 35-0.

It now heads to the House for consideration.

The resolution is sponsored by Senate President Robert Stivers (R-25th) and would point the council to study the need for changes in Postsecondary Education.

