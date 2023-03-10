Rain ending for now, chilly weekend with more chances ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The next few days are going to feel more like the middle of the winter than the days leading into spring.

Today and Tonight

Rain chances will follow us into the morning hours, but the story for most of today is just dreary conditions. Our high for the day will likely be this morning between 7 and 9 a.m. before a slow drop starts. Temperatures went up a little bit overnight, so we should wake up near the 50-degree mark and drop into the upper 40s by this afternoon.

We stay dry but mainly cloudy overnight. Lows will drop into the low to mid-30s.

Weekend Forecast

Cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine will be the name of the game on Saturday. Highs will only top out in the upper 40s if we’re lucky. Rain chances, possibly mixing with some snow, are possible late as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Sunday looks a little soggy at times as temperatures struggle their way back into the mid to upper 40s. We will drop back into the mid-30s overnight, which means a few flakes could fly again by Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

After the morning chances for rain or snow on Monday, it looks like the dreary weekend forecast will follow us into the new work and school week and it will stay chilly with highs only in the low to mid-40s.

The sunshine returns on Tuesday, but the warmth sure doesn’t. Highs will fall into the low 40s during the day before lows drop into the low 20s overnight.

The sun finally has a little warmth to it on Wednesday as we make a run at the 50-degree mark.

