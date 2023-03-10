Pike County vet clinic shifts focus from paws to prom

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Valley Veterinary Clinic in Pikeville is shifting its focus from paws, preparing for prom.

“Of course we love the pets but behind every pet who comes to see us there’s a person or a family,” said Dr. Whitney Rauth.

Rauth, owner of the clinic, was shopping for her daughter’s homecoming dress when she found a host of deals that she knew she had to add to the cart.

“We just thought, gosh what a great way this would be to maybe sponsor a prom dress for somebody who maybe their family was having a hard time financially. Maybe because of the flood or just because the economy’s tight right now,” said Rauth.

She decided to use the dresses as a way to give back to her community, posting a call to Facebook to let the community in on her mission.

“Just show them the love of Christ. Reach out to them and say, ‘Hey, we’re not just here to function as a business in your community. But we’re here to try to help when we can,’” said Rauth. “And not just help the pets, but try to help the people.”

Since then, the clinic closet has received jewelry, more dresses, and is expecting some shoes in the days to come. Rauth says her hope is to be able to provide a night to remember to the students who need a little boost, without having them shoulder the financial stress of the perfect dress.

“Sometimes, the kids bear burdens of a lot of the financial strain that the families are feeling as well,” said Rauth. “So, we thought if we could just help a young girl maybe feel like a princess for a night and forget about some hard times, it would be our honor and privilege.”

The clinic is still accepting donations and has received some dresses that Rauth says will likely be held for the next homecoming season.

The most pressing need for now is dress racks to hang the donations on, providing a more boutique experience for those who take advantage of the outreach.

“If we can pair up a girl who can have a dress like this, I don’t care if anybody ever knows that it came from here,” said Rauth. “We just want this dress to find that girl and them to be able to just make some memoires and just feel special for a night.”

If you have donations or need a dress, you can contact the clinic via Facebook or by calling (606)639-2881.

