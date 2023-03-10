Pep band going to Rupp Arena to help cheer on fellow 15th Region school

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During the 15th Region tournament in Pikeville on March 4, the Pike County Central High School (PCCHS) pep band was setting up to cheer on its own basketball team but, during a tight contest between Martin County and Lawrence County, the band started receiving some cheers of its own.

“At that moment, buzzer, the game went to overtime,” said PCCHS band director Jason Johnson. “Once the game went into overtime, the students of Martin County started cheering for the band to play for them.”

The PCCHS pep band played during the overtime period, but for a team they could have faced in the regional championships just two days after.

“But they didn’t care,” said Johnson, “because they were just excited for their team in that moment and it’s really good because people from the mountains want to support each other, they want to find ways to cheer each other on.”

After videos of the band’s performance went viral on social media, it was announced that PCCHS would join Martin County High School (MCHS) on its trip to Rupp Arena and collaborate with the school’s band to help cheer them on during the Sweet 16 of the state tournament.

“The Martin County band director Cassie Hites will be joining us in a collaboration, so it will be the Pike Central band with the Martin County band coming together for this moment,” said Johnson.

MCHS boy’s basketball coach and assistant principal Jason James added that, during the game, he did not realize what had happened, but is thankful for the kind gesture and the collaboration of the two schools.

“More cheering us on to get our crowd going the better,” said James. “I thought it was a great gesture, both programs seem to be all for it, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Johnson added that the two bands will come together and wear t-shirts with the logo seen below at Rupp Arena, showing the support between the two music programs.

Martin County is scheduled to play Fredrick Douglass at Rupp Arena on Thursday, March 16.

The two bands will wear t-shirts with this logo to show their support for one another.

