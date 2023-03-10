One dead, one injured following ATV crash in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead and another is recovering following a crash involving an ATV.

It happened Thursday night on Chestnut Road in Whitley County.

When crews arrived, they found a Cam-Am Maverick Side by Side overturned throwing both people inside the vehicle.

The driver and a passenger were taken to Baptist Regional Medical Center in Corbin. The driver was pronounced dead there. No word on the passenger’s condition.

No names are being released right now.

Police say there are no charges in the case at the moment.

