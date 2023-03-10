Officials: Federal funding for July 2022 EKY flood nears $160 million mark

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As disaster assistance continues following July 2022′s historic flooding, we now know how much federal funding has made its way into the mountains.

In a joint news release between Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials said as of earlier this week, nearly $160 million has been given out.

Around $101 million was allocated to FEMA’s individuals and households program. Nearly $75 million of that went to help survivors make basic repairs on their homes to make them liveable again. Just more than $6 million went toward replacing homes that couldn’t be salvaged.

More than $7 million went toward rental assistance to more than 5,000 applicants.

