Officials: Federal funding for July 2022 EKY flood nears $160 million mark

Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As disaster assistance continues following July 2022′s historic flooding, we now know how much federal funding has made its way into the mountains.

In a joint news release between Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials said as of earlier this week, nearly $160 million has been given out.

Around $101 million was allocated to FEMA’s individuals and households program. Nearly $75 million of that went to help survivors make basic repairs on their homes to make them liveable again. Just more than $6 million went toward replacing homes that couldn’t be salvaged.

More than $7 million went toward rental assistance to more than 5,000 applicants.

You can see a list with the breakdown of where all of the money went here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
Coal truck fire
KY-80 reopens after coal truck fire
Thompson was sentenced to 18 years in the Virginia Penitentiary.
Ky. man sentenced in drug trafficking case in Southwest Virginia
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Williamsburg man killed in early morning crash
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion

Latest News

Wise County man facing multiple charges after police search home
Dollywood's new triple launch coaster that runs 48 miles per hour.
Dollywood construction continues
One dead, one injured following ATV crash in Whitley County
Rain ending for now, chilly weekend with more chances ahead