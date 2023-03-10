North Laurel falls to GRC in KHSAA Sweet 16 Quarterfinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Jaguars magical ride came to an end Friday afternoon.

North Laurel fell to George Rogers Clark 63-48 in the KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 Quarterfinals.

The Jags opened up the game with a lead behind a couple of buckets from Brooke Nichelson and Chloe McKnight and eventually took an 8-4 lead mid-way through the first quarter.

GRC woke up from there, rattling off a 17-5 run to take an eight point lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Nichelson led the Lady Jags with 24 points. Emily Sizemore scored 15 points in her final game in the blue and green.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.