Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULLERTON, Calif. (Gray News) – Officers with the Fullerton Police Department found a newborn abandoned inside the trashcan of a gas station restroom Thursday, according to a news release.

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment. Authorities said the newborn is stable but is in need of critical care.

The Safety Surrendered Baby Law was signed into California state law in January of 2006.

Its intent is to save the lives of newborns at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.

The law requires the baby to be taken to a hospital, designated fire station or other designated surrender sites.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
Coal truck fire
KY-80 reopens after coal truck fire
Thompson was sentenced to 18 years in the Virginia Penitentiary.
Ky. man sentenced in drug trafficking case in Southwest Virginia
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Williamsburg man killed in early morning crash
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: Man arrested after leaving young child home alone to shop

Latest News

FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill.
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Police arrested 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye.
Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant, police say
Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
German police: 6 dead in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall shooting
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened in porch to dive into backyard pool