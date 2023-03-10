Man drives car into entrance of airport terminal in North Carolina, injures TSA officer, officials say

Man drives car into entrance of Wilmington International Airport terminal, injures TSA officer
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A man is in custody after he drove a car through an entrance to the Wilmington International Airport terminal.

A spokesperson from Transportation Security Administration’s Public Affairs said that a TSA officer sustained minor injuries during Thursday’s incident. The officer was taken to the hospital for medical attention, and their current condition is unknown.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office the situation at the Wilmington International Airport happened shortly after 7 p.m. after a vehicle breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac.

A vehicle is seen in Wilmington International Airport on Thursday. Authorities said the driver...
A vehicle is seen in Wilmington International Airport on Thursday. Authorities said the driver drove onto the tarmac before crashing the car into the terminal. (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

The vehicle then left the tarmac, and “the driver was engaged by deputies with New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The car ultimately wound up inside the terminal after crashing through doors and windows.

Deputies then arrested the driver, who faces several state and federal charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver’s identity has not been disclosed at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.

Wilmington International Airport said in a statement: “An automobile breached the airport. No one from the public was injured. New Hanover County Sherriff’s office responded swiftly, detained the individual, and is coordinating with partner agencies. The airport is open and had minimal impact to operations. ILM expects to be fully operational by the morning.”

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
Coal truck fire
KY-80 reopens after coal truck fire
Thompson was sentenced to 18 years in the Virginia Penitentiary.
Ky. man sentenced in drug trafficking case in Southwest Virginia
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Williamsburg man killed in early morning crash
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion

Latest News

Wise County man facing multiple charges after police search home
Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
German police: 6 dead in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall shooting
FILE - A bird flies over the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex at...
Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries
Dollywood's new triple launch coaster that runs 48 miles per hour.
Dollywood construction continues
A Texas mom accused of abandoning two of her kids was all smiles when she was arrested three...
Texas mom who allegedly abandoned 2 kids arrested 3 states away