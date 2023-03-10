Kentucky Senate passes bill targeting drag performances

The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill targeting drag performances.
The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill targeting drag performances.
By Julia Sandor and WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Senate passed a bill targeting drag performances on Friday.

The original version of Senate Bill 115 would have banned drag performances within a thousand feet of places like parks, schools, and even homes.

After changes were made to the bill, it was passed a second time by a committee and sent to the Senate floor.

SB 115 would now ban drag shows on publicly-owned property and anywhere minors are present.

The bill now goes to the House.

