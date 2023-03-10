Hazard man arrested on DUI charges

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Hazard was arrested on multiple charges.

A citation from Perry County Sheriff’s office states, Cameron Jones, 21, of Lost Creek Road, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (1st degree), assault (2nd degree), wanton endangerment (1st degree) and operating a motor vehicle with expired license.

The citation states dispatch received a call on March 5 that Jones was involved in a crash along Highway 15 near Willie Millers BP.

Deputy Jimerson Montgomery responded to the call. The citation states he could “smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage” on Jones’s breath.

Trooper Kevin Day then arrived on scene and conducted a field sobriety test. He reported, Jones blew a .112 on a preliminary breath test.

Jones had seven other passengers in his vehicle. Three were transported to Hazard ARH due to being underage.

The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to Hazard ARH.

Jones was taken to the hospital and then transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

