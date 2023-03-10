Doctor urges caution as state marks three years since first COVID-19 case

This week marks three years since Kentucky’s first confirmed COVID-19 case. We quickly saw one...
This week marks three years since Kentucky’s first confirmed COVID-19 case. We quickly saw one case turn into tens of thousands. Even though the number of deaths, hospitalizations, and cases have dropped, one Kentucky doctor says we should still be cautious.(WHSV)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks three years since Kentucky’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.

We quickly saw one case turn into tens of thousands. Even though the number of deaths, hospitalizations, and cases have dropped, one Kentucky doctor says we should still be cautious.

“For some people, it’s like yesterday. For healthcare workers, it’s a never-ending battle,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx, a family practice physician who got COVID-19 early on and was hospitalized on a ventilator for about a month. “It was a very scary time.”

On this three-year anniversary, Dr. Foxx says it’s still very difficult for healthcare workers. Many pushed through, while others left because they were burnt out.

“They’re still doing a great job, but they’re tired,” said Dr. Foxx. “I think we’re seeing people leave now because they’ve done it for three years. They need a break.”

As more and more people caught the virus, hospitals were jam-packed, and people were fighting for their lives. Dr. Foxx says, luckily, hospitals have found ways to manage it over the years, and people are now used to prevention.

“We went through the masks, we went through the handwashing, we went through decreasing large gatherings and social distancing,” Dr. Foxx explained. He also noted that we’re in a better place now because of the vaccine. “Paxlovid is an example. It’s an oral medication. If you get sick or are at high risk, you can consider taking that.”

While we do see a huge improvement since March 2020, Dr. Foxx says the virus is still here, and people are still getting infected and even dying.

“There’s nothing wrong with still limiting your exposure, wearing a mask, and doing things to protect yourself,” he said.

Lexington’s first COVID-19 case was also three years ago this week on March 7, 2020.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
Coal truck fire
KY-80 reopens after coal truck fire
Thompson was sentenced to 18 years in the Virginia Penitentiary.
Ky. man sentenced in drug trafficking case in Southwest Virginia
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Michael Correll
Retired Southern Ky. police captain indicted on multiple charges

Latest News

The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill targeting drag performances.
Kentucky Senate passes bill targeting drag performances
Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook
UPDATE: Firefighter dies in crash while responding to call
Dolly Parton speaks at Dollywood
Dolly Parton’s in-person presentation features major Dollywood announcements
EKY jail
Perry County looking to address substance abuse with opioid settlement funding
Gov. Andy Beshear announces millions going to grow new jobs in Kentucky