Brief break from weekend rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a cold front brought showers to the region today, drier and cooler conditions are on the way as we head through the weekend before another system scoots on in.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our late week system continues to scoot away from the region as we head through tonight, allowing some weak high pressure to work in as we get the weekend started. As things really start to clear out overnight, lows will plummet back to near freezing overnight.

I still can’t rule out a shower early on Saturday, but we should see a mix of sun and clouds through the day, but highs stay much cooler in the middle 40s, or around ten degrees cooler than we should be this time of year! The chill continues overnight despite clouds filtering back in as lows fall back into the lower 30s for Saturday night.

Into Next Week

Our reprieve of dry weather doesn’t last long as another disturbance inches its way into the region for the day on Sunday. This one also has some colder air with it, so not only will we be dealing with some cold rain showers, we may also see the potential for some mix or snow to work in. Obviously with the ground so warm, accumulation will not be an issue, but it will be chilly with highs only in the lower 40s.

Even as this system moves out to start next week, we’ll keep the chill around. Sunshine is back on Monday, working into Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Highs remain 10-15 degrees below average, though, in the lower to middle 40s. The dry weather looks to continue through the middle of the week before some changes work in toward the end of the next work week.

