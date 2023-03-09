Teen dead after Wayne County house fire

A teenage boy died Wednesday night after a house fire near Beech Fork State Park in Wayne County.
By Tim Irr
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
UPDATE 3/8/23 @ 9:55 p.m.

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenage boy died Wednesday night after a house fire near Beech Fork State Park, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal said.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Falls Branch Road.

Family at the scene told our WSAZ crew they were concerned the boy could be inside the burning home.

The boy’s body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

Other details are unavailable now, including about a cause.

ORIGINAL STORY

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews have been on the scene of a house fire Wednesday night with possible entrapment in the Lavalette area, the Wayne County 911 director said.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Falls Branch Road, located near Beech Fork State Park.

Crews are searching for a possible victim, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal is at the scene.

Other details are unavailable now.

