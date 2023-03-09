Teen accused of beating girlfriend, asking for help to dispose of body

Authorities in Iowa say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Iowa authorities say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend.

KCRG reports Trevor Dean is accused of beating his significant other so severely that he asked a friend to dispose of the body when he thought she had died.

According to a criminal complaint, Dean believed his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he invited her over to his apartment last month to give her a surprise.

Authorities said when the girlfriend arrived, Dean began punching her in the face and the body. The girl suffered broken teeth, a broken nose, and a broken orbital bone.

Dean recorded a portion of the incident where a video showed the girl on the floor, unconscious and gasping for air, police said.

The criminal complaint stated that Dean asked a friend to help him dispose of the girl’s body because he thought she had died.

Authorities did not immediately identify the girl or release her condition but said Dean was arrested and facing charges that include willful injury resulting in serious injury.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Police release name of victim involved in deadly crash
Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
Thompson was sentenced to 18 years in the Virginia Penitentiary.
Ky. man sentenced in drug trafficking case in Southwest Virginia
Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
Eric Deleon pled guilty to kidnapping, with a 30 year sentence to be handed down for his role...
‘I didn’t see any remorse’: Man charged in Wesley Hook murder case enters guilty plea

Latest News

Somerset Officer - 6:00 p.m.
Somerset Officer - 6:00 p.m.
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of 3 officers
FILE - Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019,...
Actor Mike Epps apologizes after TSA seizes gun at airport
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans