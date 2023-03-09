Shepherdsville declares March 9 as ‘Dash Day’ in honor of fallen K-9 officer

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year after a Shepherdsville Police K-9 officer was shot and killed while chasing a robbery suspect, the city of Shepherdsville has declared March 9 as “Dash Day.”

City Attorney Tammy Baker made the declaration on Thursday morning, honoring Shepherdsville Police K-9 Dash.

On March 9, 2022, multiple agencies including Kentucky State Police and the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office were called to a robbery in Lebanon Junction.

As Dash was attempting to restrain the suspect, the suspect shot and killed the K-9 officer. Shepherdsville Police said no other officers were injured in the incident.

Shepherdsville PD Chief Rick McCubbin said Dash was not wearing protective gear due to the urgency of the situation, but said based on where Dash was hit, it would not have made a difference.

“One of the main things with a K-9 is to apprehend that suspect and protect their partner,” McCubbin previously said. “That’s exactly what happened, tragically.”

The suspect, David Knopp, was sent to the hospital in critical condition following the incident. He was charged with the incident in August 2022.

Dash was honored with a motorcade and memorial the following day as his body was brought to a Louisville animal hospital by Dash’s handler, Officer Jeff Schank.

Since the incident, Bullitt County residents as well as many across the commonwealth have stepped in to honor K-9 Dash and support Shepherdsville PD.

Schank recently announced a fundraiser event to help cover the cost of Dash’s memorial stone.

The “Rolling for a Paws” event is scheduled for March 18 at 6 p.m. at the Paraquet Springs Convention Center in Shepherdsville.

