School district mourns loss of student after fire; family releases name

The Wayne County School District is mourning the loss of one of their own students after a house fire Wednesday night.
By Marlee Pinchok and Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne County School District is mourning the loss of one of their own students.

A teenage boy died Wednesday night after a house fire near Beech Fork Lake Marina, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal said.

Late Thursday afternoon, family told us the boy’s name -- Marvin Collins. Marvin was an eighth-grader at Wayne Middle School.

His stepmother said, “Marvin was a great kid who everyone loved.” He enjoyed playing guitar and making other laugh.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Falls Branch Road located in Lavalette.

Earlier on Thursday, the Wayne County School District confirmed the teenager was a student at Wayne Middle School.

The district released this statement to WSAZ:

”Wayne County Schools is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students. In many ways, our school community becomes a second family, and the Wayne Middle School family is hurting today. The district is providing additional counseling support for WMS faculty and students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family and the Wayne Middle School community during this difficult time.”

The State Fire Marshal is now looking into a cause.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Police release name of victim involved in deadly crash
Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
Thompson was sentenced to 18 years in the Virginia Penitentiary.
Ky. man sentenced in drug trafficking case in Southwest Virginia
Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
Eric Deleon pled guilty to kidnapping, with a 30 year sentence to be handed down for his role...
‘I didn’t see any remorse’: Man charged in Wesley Hook murder case enters guilty plea

Latest News

Somerset Officer - 6:00 p.m.
Somerset Officer - 6:00 p.m.
HCTC
A resolution calling for a comprehensive review of Kentucky’s high education received full Senate approval
Hot Rod's Pizza
Hot Rod’s Pizza reopens in new location
Hot Rod's Pizza
Hot Rod's Pizza