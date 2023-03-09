A retired Southern Kentucky police captain has been indicted on multiple charges

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Former police captain Mike Correll was indicted on several charges including burglary, theft and drug related charges.

Correll retired in November of last year, but in January state police started an investigation after they were contacted by Somerset’s police chief.

The grand jury returned the indictment on Wednesday.

Correll is accused of stealing items from the police evidence room at The Energy Center, which houses both the police department and city hall. Officials say the reported thefts started last year and ended in January of this year.

Correll is accused of first and third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, abuse of public trust, drug trafficking, receiving stolen property in the form of a firearm and official misconduct. He is also charged with unauthorized access to a computer.

“On a professional level, doing the right thing is not always easy but it is the right thing to do. So, we are doing our job transparently and fully. Assisting state police with the investigation. On a personal level, it is difficult working with someone for many years and discovering something like this,” said Somerset Police Chief William Hunt.

Correll’s Attorney, Jeremy Bartley, said, “We are going to gather the evidence and we are going to address these charges. Mike will have his day in court. One thing about Mike as a police officer, he treated everyone he came in contact with fairly, they all had their day in court. He’s going to have his day in court.”

Correll was arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center, but sources told WYMT’s Phil Pendleton he has already made bond.

Correll has worked in law enforcement for about 20 years. He worked for both the Stanford and Somerset police departments.

