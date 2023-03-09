Police: Man arrested after leaving young child home alone to shop

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after police say he left a 10-month-old at home alone while he went to the store.

On Monday night, London Police officers saw a car turning into the Finley Trailer Park at a high rate of speed. They followed him home and according to a report, when the suspect, Travis McKee, 29, of London, got out of the car, he had trouble standing up and keeping his balance.

Police say his speech was slurred and he smelled like alcohol.

We’re told when they asked him for his license, registration and proof of insurance, he did not have any of them. A call to dispatch let the officers know McKee’s license was suspended.

When they took him into custody, he told them he had left the baby inside alone. Police entered the unlocked home to find the child crying in its baby bed.

Child Protective Services was called to come and get the child.

McKee is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, DUI, driving on a suspended license, careless driving and other traffic-related charges.

