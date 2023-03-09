Part of KY-80 closed due to coal truck fire

Coal truck fire
Coal truck fire(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County dispatch received reports that a coal truck was on fire in between the Martin Community Center and Henrys Branch along KY Route 80.

Dispatch received the call at 11:08 a.m. on Thursday.

The Maytown Fire department responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

We will update this story when the road reopens.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Police release name of victim involved in deadly crash
Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
Thompson was sentenced to 18 years in the Virginia Penitentiary.
Ky. man sentenced in drug trafficking case in Southwest Virginia
Bear activity is on the rise
Kentucky Wildlife officials warn of increased bear and coyote activity in March
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Kentucky slips in AP Top 25

Latest News

Body discovered in Cabwaylingo State Forest
People gathered at Union College in Barbourville on Thursday to discuss ways to move forward in...
Hundreds gather for recovery solutions meeting in Knox County
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: Man arrested after leaving young child home alone to shop
One more dry day before changes move in