Part of KY-80 closed due to coal truck fire
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County dispatch received reports that a coal truck was on fire in between the Martin Community Center and Henrys Branch along KY Route 80.
Dispatch received the call at 11:08 a.m. on Thursday.
The Maytown Fire department responded to the incident.
No injuries were reported.
We will update this story when the road reopens.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.