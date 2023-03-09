One more dry day before changes move in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances are on the way back as soon as tonight and they could linger at times through the weekend.

Today and Tonight

It’s another chilly morning out there, but I think most of us will stay in the 30s. A few sheltered valleys may slip into the upper 20s. Today will be similar to yesterday in the fact that we should see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. However, I do think we see a few more peeks of sunshine today, which will help push our temperatures into the upper 50s. I cannot rule out a stray shower early this evening, but I think the bulk of the rain holds off until tonight.

Scattered showers will be around as we head through the overnight hours with an approaching cold front. Lows should drop into the upper 40s by Friday morning.

Extended Forecast

Friday is when things get a little tricky. Model data is conflicted about when our high temperature will be for the day. Yes, I know that sounds a little confusing. Some data puts our high early in the day around lunchtime while other data sets have it overnight or early in the morning. The second solution is what I’m going to go with. I believe we will top out in the low to mid-50s early Friday depending on the passage of the front. It also appears the rain chances will be gone by lunchtime now, so the second half of the day looks dreary but dry. We’ll see a slow clearing of the skies Friday night and should drop to right around freezing for an overnight low.

It’s shaping up to be a cold and dreary weekend. While I do think we will see some peeks of sun at times on Saturday, rain chances will return to the region in the nighttime hours ahead of our third system in the last 7 days on Sunday. Highs Saturday look to top out in the upper 40s before dropping into the mid to upper 30s Saturday night.

Rain chances will be around off and on for most of Sunday and linger into Sunday night. A little bit of snow could mix in by Monday morning if there is any moisture left over by the time the temps drop. Highs will top out in the low 40s and drop into the low to mid-30s Sunday night.

Monday looks mainly cloudy and cold. Highs will only top out in the low to mid-40s. We could see a few peeks of sunshine on Tuesday.

