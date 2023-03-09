Off-and-on showers approach tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Slightly milder but mostly cloudy day throughout the mountains. That’s all ahead of a weak disturbance that will bring us a chance for scattered showers as we head mostly into tonight and early on our Friday. Either way, cloudy skies and showers become likely as we head through tonight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Low pressure is heading closer to the region as we head through tonight, with showers possible ahead of its cold front as we head later tonight and early into the day on Friday. Clouds and showers keep it chilly through tonight as lows fall into the lower to middle 40s.

Those showers continue to scoot out as we head through the morning hours on our Friday as the front moves out of the region. Despite the clouds staying tough as we head through the day, we’ll keep it not far from average with highs in the middle 50s for the day on Friday. The drying trend continues as we head into Friday night, going partly cloudy as we fall back into the lower to middle 30s.

Into the Weekend

We look to keep things mostly dry as we head into the day on Saturday as clouds work out of the region, though I can’t rule out a shower early. Highs, though, stay below average on the other side of Friday’s front. Only in the upper 40s. A few more clouds may stream in as we head into Saturday night, but lows stay chilly, in the lower 30s.

Things change again as we head into Sunday as a quick-hitting system scoots on into the region, providing us with another chance for showers into the afternoon and evening hours. We stay well below normal, with highs in the middle and upper 40s. Overnight lows in the 40s mean we could see a touch of wintry mix sneak in, but not enough to worry about. We’ll try to dry out as cooler air continues to take hold through next week with highs staying in the lower to middle 40s.

