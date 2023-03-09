North Laurel upsets Frederick Douglass in KHSAA Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jaguars are wearing Cinderella’s glass slipper at Rupp Arena.

Emily Sizemore’s game-winning layup with seven seconds to go lifted North Laurel to beat Frederick Douglass 59-57 and advance to Friday’s quarterfinals.

The Lady Jaguars trailed by as many as eight with 6:40 left in the game, but rallied to a 14-2 run to take a five-point lead with 2:46 left.

On the Lady Bronco’s ensuing possession, NLHS’s Brooke Nichelson fouled out after scoring a team-leading 26 points. Frederick Douglass managed to rally back to a tie game with 31 seconds left.

But on the Lady Jaguars’ last possession, Sizemore netted the game-winner to send her team to the next round.

North Laurel will play George Rogers Clark on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the KHSAA quarterfinals.

Final stats from North Laurel's win over Frederick Douglass (StatBroadcast)

