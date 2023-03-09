Larry Sparks steps down as Leslie County head girls basketball coach

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the mountains’ best is hanging up the clipboard.

Leslie County head girls basketball coach Larry Sparks announced on social media Thursday that he would be stepping down.

Sparks won his 300th win in last week’s region tournament.

He coached two stints in Hyden and also coached at Buckhorn and Owsley County.

