KY-80 reopens after coal truck fire

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 3:30 p.m.: Officials with the City of Martin dispatch told WYMT that all lanes of traffic are back open on KY-80.

Floyd County dispatch received reports that a coal truck was on fire in between the Martin Community Center and Henrys Branch along KY Route 80.

Dispatch received the call at 11:08 a.m. on Thursday.

The Maytown Fire department responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

We will update this story when the road reopens.

