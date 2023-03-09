KY-80 reopens after coal truck fire
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 3:30 p.m.: Officials with the City of Martin dispatch told WYMT that all lanes of traffic are back open on KY-80.
Floyd County dispatch received reports that a coal truck was on fire in between the Martin Community Center and Henrys Branch along KY Route 80.
Dispatch received the call at 11:08 a.m. on Thursday.
The Maytown Fire department responded to the incident.
No injuries were reported.
We will update this story when the road reopens.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.