Knott Central’s incredible season set for finish at Rupp Arena

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Every season has a beginning and an end.

As far as Knott Central goes, the end is a far contrast from the beginning.

“I mean everybody in this county is pretty much family, it means a lot to get everything back together and do what we did,” said KCC junior guard Presley Fletcher. “I mean it takes everybody including people in this county to support us and to encourage us to for what we did.”

Adversity our the family in all of us, and that was certainly the case in Knott County.

“The chemistry is unreal, I mean we haven’t argued one time I love all the girls we love each other so much and we have each other’s backs,” Fletcher said. “So that plays a big role in what we did.”

As 14th Region champions, the Lady Patriots face an Ashland team that is making its long-awaited return to Rupp.

“I think team wise we’re really close to each other so it’ll be a really good game,” said junior guard Kylie Gayheart. “And hopefully we come out with a win.”

Knott Central will tip-off against Ashland on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
Update: Police release name of victim involved in deadly crash
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Kentucky slips in AP Top 25
Three people arrested on drug charges after being found unresponsive inside car
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

Lawrence County fell to Sacred Heart 70-33
Lawrence County falls to Sacred Heart in KHSAA Sweet 16
North Laurel Lady Jags
North Laurel eye’s first KHSAA Sweet Sixteen since 2019
The Lady Bulldogs will face Sacred Heart on Wednesday.
Lawrence County aiming for major upset in KHSAA Sweet 16
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe named unanimous All-SEC first team