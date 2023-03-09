Knott Central’s incredible season set for finish at Rupp Arena

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Every season has a beginning and an end.

As far as Knott Central goes, the end is a far contrast from the beginning.

“I mean everybody in this county is pretty much family, it means a lot to get everything back together and do what we did,” said KCC junior guard Presley Fletcher. “I mean it takes everybody including people in this county to support us and to encourage us to for what we did.”

Adversity our the family in all of us, and that was certainly the case in Knott County.

“The chemistry is unreal, I mean we haven’t argued one time I love all the girls we love each other so much and we have each other’s backs,” Fletcher said. “So that plays a big role in what we did.”

As 14th Region champions, the Lady Patriots face an Ashland team that is making its long-awaited return to Rupp.

“I think team wise we’re really close to each other so it’ll be a really good game,” said junior guard Kylie Gayheart. “And hopefully we come out with a win.”

Knott Central will tip-off against Ashland on Thursday at 11 a.m.

