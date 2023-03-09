Knott Central falls to Ashland in KHSAA Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a defensive battle thoroughout, the Lady Patriots couldn’t pull it off against Ashland.

Knott Central fell to the Kittens 46-34 in the first round of the KHSAA Girls Sweet 16.

The Lady Pats struggled to find the bottom of the net early, going scoreless in the first quarter, and not hitting a shot from the field until Kylie Gayheart nailed a three-pointer with 30 seconds left in the first half.

KCC battled back in the second half however, pulling to within nine points with 2:47 remaining, but Ashland went on a 5-2 run down the stretch to secure the win.

With the loss, the Lady Patriots finish the season with a 23-10 record.

