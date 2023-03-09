Kentucky leaders are posting encouraging words to McConnell on social media

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, state lawmakers expressed their condolences to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Govenor Beshear wrote in a tweet, “Britainy and I are wishing @LeaderMcConnell a full and speedy recovery. ^AB”

Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown also issued a statement about U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

“I join all those wishing Leader McConnell a quick and speedy recovery,” said Mac Brown, Chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky. “As the U.S. Senate Republican Leader, Senator McConnell is the tip of the spear in leading the Republican conference. We wish him and Elaine well, are praying for them both, and are looking forward to seeing him back on the Senate floor.”

