Jim Boheim steps down as Syracuse head coach

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, left, gives instructions to guard Justin Taylor during the...
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, left, gives instructions to guard Justin Taylor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Syracuse, N.Y., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By Austin Hicks
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - A pillar in college basketball has called it a career.

Syracuse head men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim announced his retirement after leading the Orange for 47 years as the head coach.

Syracuse announced the news a few hours removed from a heartbreaking 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament.

During his tenure as head coach he has amassed an unprecedented 1,015 wins, which places him as the second winningest coach in college basketball.

In his 47 seasons as the head coach for Syracuse, Jim lead the Orange men to 35 tournament appearances, four of which reaching the Final Four.

His crowing achievement, winning the 2003 National Championship cemented his legacy as one of America’s greatest coaching figures in all of sport.

Syracuse announced that long-time assistant coach Adrian Autry will be named their next head coach.

