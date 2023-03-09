Jada Walker to enter transfer portal

(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days removed from the end of the season, the Kentucky women’s basketball team is losing one of their top scorers.

Jada Walker announced on social media Wednesday that she intends on entering the transfer portal.

Walker would have been Kentucky’s top returning scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game in 2022-23. She will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

