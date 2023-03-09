Hundreds gather for recovery solutions meeting in Knox County

People gathered at Union College in Barbourville on Thursday to discuss ways to move forward in...
People gathered at Union College in Barbourville on Thursday to discuss ways to move forward in the treatment of folks dealing with drug addiction at the Appalachian Gathering for Recovery Solutions meeting.(Chandler Wilcox)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A meeting covering a host of topics when it comes to healthcare and addiction recovery is taking place Thursday in Knox County.

More than 350 people signed up to attend the second edition of the Appalachian Gathering for Recovery Solutions summit on the campus of Union College in Barbourville.

The group made up of everyone from recovery advocates to attorneys to those battling drug addiction will discuss a range of topics to find more avenues to help support those facing treatment or going through it.

In 2021 alone, more than 2,200 people died from drug overdoses in Kentucky, up more than 14% from the year before.

We have a reporter covering the event and will have more for you later today on WYMT.

