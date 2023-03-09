Hot Rod’s Pizza reopens in new location

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hot Rod’s Pizza is back in business, but the restaurant is in a new location.

In January, officials with the restaurant announced on Facebook that the business was moving into the old Pizza Hut on Combs Road.

The restaurant opened at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The business was closed for approximately three weeks. WYMT spoke with one woman who says she is excited about the new location.

Miranda Davis said, “Yes, I think everyone is really excited to have a little bit more options that is closer to where they work, where they go to school, and can just step out with their friends, without having to take too much time to get there.”

The new location offers a buffet, a party room and dine-in services.

The restaurant’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the business will be open from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The restaurant will be open from 12 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The buffet will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and on Sunday’s from noon to 2 p.m.

Even though Hot Rod’s now offers dine in options, you can still get your food delivered or to-go.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.