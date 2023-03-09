Harlan County traffic stop leads to an arrest with multiple charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County deputies made a traffic stop that ended with one man facing multiple charges.

It happened on March 7th in the Cranks community.

The man has been identified as John Allen.

According to the Harlan County Sheriff’s FB page, “Upon making contact, deputies observed the male subject reach into his pocket and toss an object behind him as he walked towards the deputies.”

After deputies Cody Bargo and Josh Lewis investigated it was determined that Allen had three active warrants including a Harlan Circuit Court Indictment.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, several traffic violations and three warrants.

