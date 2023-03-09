Fugitive arrested and served with warrant at a home in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG ARREST
WILLIAMSBURG ARREST(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man with an outstanding criminal warrant was arrested at a home in Williamsburg on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Roger Rutherford, 46, of Williamsburg.

The arrest happened after Whitley County deputy Tim Baker received information on the location of Rutherford.

Whitley County deputies and multiple officers from Williamsburg PD served the warrant.

Rutherford was arrested and served with a Whitley Circuit Indictment Warrant charging: Assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

He is currently being held at the Whitley County Detention Center.

