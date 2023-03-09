Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Somerset Police Department captain was indicted on nearly two dozen charges.
Michael Correll was indicted on Wednesday.
Correll’s facing 22 charges including abuse of public trust, official misconduct, third-degree burglary and trafficking charges.
The indictment has not been made public yet.
This a developing story.
