Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Somerset Police Department captain was indicted on nearly two dozen charges.

Michael Correll was indicted on Wednesday.

Correll’s facing 22 charges including abuse of public trust, official misconduct, third-degree burglary and trafficking charges.

The indictment has not been made public yet.

This a developing story.

