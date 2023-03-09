Early morning arrest in Laurel County along KY-770 resulted in multiple charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeast Kentucky man was arrested early Thursday around 2:18 a.m. near KY Route 770.

The suspect was identified as Duncan Groenewald, 24, of London.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office FB page said the arrest happened behind a business off of KY-770 in southern Laurel County after Deputy James Fox attempted to stop a black colored GMC Canyon that was reported driving 20 miles per hour past the speed limit.

Groenewald failed to stop when Deputy Fox turned on his lights.

The vehicle was then found parked behind a closed business with the vehicle’s head lights off.

When deputy Fox approached the car, Groenewald exited the vehicle by the passenger side and said he was not driving.

It was determined that Groenewald was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

He was arrested and charged with speeding 20 miles per hour past the limit, no operator’s license, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police 1st degree motor vehicle.

In addition, Groenewald was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence 1st offense, and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited.

Groenewald is currently being held at the Laurel County correctional center.

