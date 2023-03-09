Clay County man charged with sexual offenses

Asher Roberts was arrested early Tuesday morning on three sexual offenses
Asher Roberts was arrested early Tuesday morning on three sexual offenses(Clay County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Clay County was arrested Tuesday on allegations that he was sexually abusing a child.

A woman called Clay County 911 Monday evening to report that a 15-year-old girl was staying at a home on Coal Hollow Road and alleged that the girl was having sex in exchange for drugs.

When deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London arrived at the home, 45-year-old Asher T. Roberts answered and confirmed the girl was at the house. Deputies interviewed the girl who confirmed that her and Roberts had sexual contact several times and that Roberts would give her drugs in exchange.

Roberts was charged with sexual abuse, unlawful transaction with a minor and wanton endangerment and was taken to the Clay County Detention Center, where he remains as the investigation continues.

