4-year-old Whitley Co. girl meets 911 operator who helped save her life

Lily Bruce meeting Rachel Durham, the 911 operator who helped save her life.
Lily Bruce meeting Rachel Durham, the 911 operator who helped save her life.(WKYT)
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On Thursday, A four-year-old Whitley County girl met the 911 operator who helped save her life, Thursday afternoon.

On December 1, 2022, dispatcher Rachel Durham of the Williamsburg Police Department received an urgent phone call. Four-year-old Lily Bruce was found unresponsive by her mother, Matracia, and grandfather, Tracy.

”I heard my daughter say, ‘Lily, Lily, Lily,’ like three times, so when she said it the third time, I went in there, and we seen that she was unresponsive.”

In a moment of panic, Durham led the family through CPR over the phone in hopes of reviving Lily.

In less than five minutes, Lily was breathing again.

“You always have to be ready because you may have something really serious, and you have to be able to deal with it because you never know what’s going to happen,” Durham said.

Lily made a full recovery just two days after the incident.

Thursday afternoon, the family stopped by to say “thanks” to the first responders and let Lily meet the person who saved her life.

The family says they owe it all to Durham.

“I really, truly thought she was gone. She wasn’t breathing or anything. So having her being so calm and staying on the phone with me, it means a lot,” said Lily’s mother, Matracia.

Lily’s way of saying “thank you” was through lots of hugs, a gift basket and hand-drawn gifts from her.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Police release name of victim involved in deadly crash
Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
Thompson was sentenced to 18 years in the Virginia Penitentiary.
Ky. man sentenced in drug trafficking case in Southwest Virginia
Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
Eric Deleon pled guilty to kidnapping, with a 30 year sentence to be handed down for his role...
‘I didn’t see any remorse’: Man charged in Wesley Hook murder case enters guilty plea

Latest News

LDD Thumbnail
Local Deal Drop 3/7/23
We Are a Region - 11:00 p.m.
We Are a Region - 11:00 p.m.
Commentary
COMMENTARY Neighbors Helping Neighbors RECLIP - August 5, 2022
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version