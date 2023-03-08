Update: Police release name of victim involved in deadly crash

IVEL, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-8-2023 Update: Police have released more information about a crash on U.S. 23 in Floyd County from earlier this week.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Monday on U.S. 23 near Ivel.

Kentucky State Police tell WYMT an Indiana man was driving an SUV on the road when the victim, James Boyd, 65, of Garrett, walked out in front of him and was hit.

We’re told Boyd was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive.

The investigation into what led to the incident is ongoing.

Original Story 3-6-2023:

Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian Monday night in Floyd County.

The accident happened on US-23 near Ivel close to the Alpike Motel. The southbound lanes of the highway are back open after emergency crews closed them to clear the scene.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office confirms that medical helicopters were sent to the scene as well.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as they become available.

