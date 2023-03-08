Three kidnapped children recovered in Campbell County, sheriff says

The children were all under the age of 10.
Douglas Mills, 52
Douglas Mills, 52(Lee County Sheriff's Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lee County Sheriff’s Department officials in Mississippi announced that three children were found safe in Campbell County after being kidnapped.

On Tuesday, LCSD deputies responded to a call about a possible kidnapping at around 9 a.m. When deputies arrived at the home, a woman said that her biological father drove from Kentucky to Shannon, Mississippi, and kidnapped her three children under the age of 10.

LCSD officials said the suspect, Douglas Mills, 52, and two other people broke into the home and threatened the woman with a gun. Mills then left with his grandchildren, and LCSD officials believed that he was headed to his home in Kentucky.

Three people, including Mills, were taken into custody and the children were recovered in Campbell County between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to an LCSD release on Wednesday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were able to pull the suspect over on I-75 in Campbell County about 15 miles south of the Kentucky state line. “We want to thank all parties that were involved,” an LCSD representative said.

The children are currently in the custody of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services, which is working with the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services to get the children back to Mississippi.

LCSD said that the kidnapping was custodial. “This was a family situation,” an LCSD representative said. “They are in the legal custody of their mother here in Shannon [Mississippi].”

Along with Mills, Vanessa C. Cox, 45, and Sheila Hood, 50, were also taken into custody and awaiting extradition to Mississippi in the Campbell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
Update: Police release name of victim involved in deadly crash
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Kentucky slips in AP Top 25
Three people arrested on drug charges after being found unresponsive inside car
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

Kentucky implements ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour’
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
SEKY sheriff’s office receives new radio system
Sports betting 6pm
Sports betting 6pm
wesley hook
Buddy - 6
Alyssa - 6
Alyssa - 6