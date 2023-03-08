Showers work back in late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a pretty nice day today, we’ve got some changes on the way as another weather system looks to bring showers to the region as we head into the late week timeframe.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Quiet weather continues, however, as we head through tonight as high pressure starts to slink away from the region. We’ll keep it cool out there tonight as some clouds start to drift into the region. Lower to middle 30s are on tap as we head through tonight.

Changes start to work in as we head into the day on Thursday. Sunshine is with us to start the day, but we will continue to see clouds build in as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. That’s ahead of our next system pushing into the region to finish off the work week. We could start to see some showers heading our way as early as later Thursday night. Overnight lows stay mild with the clouds and showers, ending up in the middle 40s.

Late Week and into the Weekend

Our next system is in full force as we head late into the work week. That looks to bring slightly milder air and the potential for widespread showers as we head into the day on Friday. Models are still a little iffy, but the best chance for rain sticks around through the afternoon and into the evening hours on Friday. Highs get milder, into the middle and upper 50s.

After that, we dry out somewhat as we head toward Saturday and Sunday, though models still aren’t on board with us being completely dry. I think we’ll see some sunshine as cooler air heads into the picture. Highs are back in the middle and upper 40s with overnight lows falling back into the lower to middle 30s. A few more showers may make a run at us as we head into next week.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.