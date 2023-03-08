SEKY sheriff’s office receives new radio system

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office can now communicate with other first responders easier than ever.

Thanks to the Laurel County Fiscal Court and CSEP, the sheriff’s office recently received 40 mobile radios, 60 portable hand-held radios and five repeaters.

The new system will allow deputies to directly communicate with the London Police Department, ambulance services and several other agencies.

“Communication is something that’s really not discussed in law enforcement. We’re always needing equipment, but these radios will be safety, not only for the citizens but especially our deputies where we can contact dispatch,” said Laurel County Sheriff John Root. “With the prior radio system, there was a lot of dead spots throughout the county and this new system is much, much better.”

Those with the sheriff’s office said they are grateful to receive this new addition.

