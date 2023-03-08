POLICE: Man arrested, charged after leaving the scene of a crash

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man is facing charges after officials said he left the scene of a crash in Claiborne County.

Police said, early Tuesday morning, Robert Malnar, 19, crashed after he drove off US-25E at the intersection of Tennessee State Route 33.

Officials said Malnar was speeding, went straight through the intersection and snapped a light pole in front of the Tazewell City Hall.

“Had it not been for the light pole, the driver more than likely would’ve struck the building,” officials said on Facebook.

The driver and the passenger reportedly left the scene in the car, but police were able to follow the fluid trail, and they found the car at Value Rx just down the street.

Malnar was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash, underage possession of alcohol, no driver’s license and failure to exercise due care.

