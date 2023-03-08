POLICE: Man arrested, charged after leaving the scene of a crash

Crash
Crash(Tazewell Police Department)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man is facing charges after officials said he left the scene of a crash in Claiborne County.

Police said, early Tuesday morning, Robert Malnar, 19, crashed after he drove off US-25E at the intersection of Tennessee State Route 33.

Officials said Malnar was speeding, went straight through the intersection and snapped a light pole in front of the Tazewell City Hall.

“Had it not been for the light pole, the driver more than likely would’ve struck the building,” officials said on Facebook.

The driver and the passenger reportedly left the scene in the car, but police were able to follow the fluid trail, and they found the car at Value Rx just down the street.

Malnar was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash, underage possession of alcohol, no driver’s license and failure to exercise due care.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appalachian Wireless Arena
Another big country concert coming to Pikeville in Fall 2023
Update: Police release name of victim involved in deadly crash
Mississippi State guard Eric Reed Jr. (11) attempts to steal the ball from Kentucky forward...
Kentucky slips in AP Top 25
Three people arrested on drug charges after being found unresponsive inside car
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

church
Bell County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect who stole from local church
Mountain News First at Four
Thompson was sentenced to 18 years in the Virginia Penitentiary.
Ky. man sentenced in drug trafficking case in Southwest Virginia
Eric Deleon, one of three people accused of kidnapping Wesley Hook, entered a plea deal on...
Man indicted in Wesley Hook murder case enters guilty plea