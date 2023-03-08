Patience wearing thin for Woodford County residents still without power

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Woodford County households remained in the dark as of Wednesday following Friday’s windstorm.

Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott says it has become a painful experience for the people of a city who are now onto their fifth day without power.

“People in Versailles are extremely understanding, pretty patient, and it’s starting to wear thin I think for a lot of them, and myself included,” Traugott said.

Main Street in Versailles saw many of its usual travelers on Wednesday but has turned into a busier byway than usual, as utility trucks and internet providers pass through town to restore service throughout Woodford County.

Traugott says their situation is improving on the whole. Roadways are clear, the city’s Kroger is back open and first responders helped ensure no one suffered serious injuries through the storm.

However, he says their sole priority has to be bringing warmth and light to every home because as the colder temperatures set in, the outages become even more problematic.

“I would encourage people to, what little patience they have left, hold onto it,” said Traugott. “Tomorrow, hopefully, we’ll talk about the things we’re grateful for and everybody will have power.”

Traugott says their warming center at the Falling Springs Center on Beasley Rd. will be open until at least 8 p.m. Wednesday. He says city and county officials will determine whether or not to keep it open depending on how many outages are left.

The county’s libraries are also open to those who don’t have power and typically work from home.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.