North Laurel eye’s first KHSAA Sweet Sixteen since 2019

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last time the the Lady Jags stepped foot onto Rupp, it was the first time in school history.

Now, only two members of that squad remain, Senior Emily Sizemore and Junior Jaelyn Black.

“I was so happy in 2019, we were actually the first girls in the 13th Region (North Laurel) to be able to experience Rupp Arena,” said Senior North Laurel guard Emily Sizemore. “From then on out it’s been teams’ goal’s to get to play again in the home of basketball in the state of Kentucky.”

From the very beginning of the season this teams goal was to get back to state and to do it for Emily.

“Well obviously win district, win region, and make a big run at state,” said Junior guard Chloe McKnight. “I really want to give this to Emily. This is her senior year, she’s like my sister so I really want to give her this win.”

The Jaguars have accomplished that goal and now have a date with Fredrick Douglass, a team North Laurel beat 66-53, back in January.

“Well we’ve played them once before at their place earlier and we were able to come away with a win, said head North Laurel girls basketball coach Eddie Mahan. “I was extremely impressed with their team. They are one of the most talented and athletic teams probably in the state tournament and their a tough match up. They have a lot of quality wins when you look at their schedule (and) we are going to have to prepare for them. With us only having two kids that have been in the state tournament what we have to focus on, and this is something I learned in our last run, was you have to prepare for the arena, prepare for the atmosphere, you have to prepare for the pressure of the state tournament.”

Tip off is Wednesday, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought here

