Man indicted in Wesley Hook murder case enters guilty plea

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three years after his death, the family of Wesley Hook is getting closer to the answers they have been searching for.

Hook disappeared in June of 2020 and was found dead, burned in a car, one month later. In October of that year, indictments were handed down to Eric Deleon, Krystle Williams, and Enos Little.

Williams entered a guilty plea for charges of kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence in November 2021. But since then, there has been little movement in the case.

Following mediation, Deleon- one of the three people accused of his murder- entered a guilty plea Wednesday, confessing to the charge of kidnapping Hook. The guilty plea comes with a sentence of 30 years- dropping the charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Hook’s family was involved with mediation and signed a plea agreement. They say they hope to see remorse as he thinks about their son while incarcerated during the next 30 years.

He will be sentenced April 20 at 9 a.m.

