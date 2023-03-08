London man arrested for DUI after hitting building with truck

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, March 2, a man was charged with DUI after he drove his truck into a building.

The London Police Department received a call about a vehicle that hit a building near Fourth St. near S. McWhorter Rd. around 5 a.m. on March 2.

Upon arrival, officers found Jason Bailey, 19, of London, who said he came around the curve and hit the building.

Officers noticed Bailey had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, but Bailey refused to take a field sobriety test.

Bailey was charged with driving under the influence and he did not have a license in his possession.

Bailey was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

